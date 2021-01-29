American Airlines’ results are terrible. Right now, that is great news

On Thursday, shares of American Airlines rose almost 30% at the open, reaching an 11-month high. American beat analysts’ profit expectations for the final quarter of 2020: Earnings per share came in at a negative $3.86, whereas the median forecast had them at $4.11.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in