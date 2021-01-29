American Airlines’ results are terrible. Right now, that is great news

American Airlines’ results are terrible. Right now, that is great news2 min read . 04:38 PM IST
There may be no greater gift for a company than dismal finances these days
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
There may be no greater gift for a company than dismal finances these days
Right now, there may be no greater gift for a company than dismal finances.
On Thursday, shares of American Airlines rose almost 30% at the open, reaching an 11-month high. American beat analysts’ profit expectations for the final quarter of 2020: Earnings per share came in at a negative $3.86, whereas the median forecast had them at $4.11.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.