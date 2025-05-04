American Airlines Sues Chicago Over O’Hare Gates for United

(Bloomberg) -- American Airlines Group Inc. sued the city of Chicago in a fight with rival United Airlines Holding Inc. over valuable gate space at O’Hare International Airport.

The airport is a hub for both airlines, making it the only dual-hub airport in the US. But American claims that United wants to elbow it out so it can become the “sole hub carrier” of the fourth-busiest airport in the world.

“United’s long-term plan for O’Hare envisions no place for American,” lawyers for American wrote in a lawsuit filed Friday in federal court in Chicago.

In January, United asked the Chicago Department of Aviation to conduct a review of gate use at O’Hare under a process set out in a city policy. On April 1 the city issued an initial determination of its decision.

American objected to the decision, saying the review occurred earlier than allowed under the city policy. The city plans to issue a final decision on June 1 and the reallocation would take effect Oct. 1.

United has said the changes will give it six new gates that it will use to continue expansion at O’Hare. American says the gates aren’t coming from what it currently has, but also says that giving United additional gates will hurt American’s competitive position in Chicago. American has announced 17 new destinations out of O’Hare this year.

United declined to comment. Representatives of Chicago’s law department didn’t respond outside regular business hours to a request for comment.

