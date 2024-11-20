American companies are stocking up to get ahead of Trump’s China tariffs
Hannah Miao , The Wall Street Journal 1 min read 20 Nov 2024, 10:39 AM IST
SummaryBusinesses plan to stockpile, raise prices and accelerate the shift to manufacturing elsewhere.
By 9 p.m. on election night, it had become clear to Jason Junod that Donald Trump was returning to the White House. That night, he contacted his skin-care company’s suppliers in China to order a year’s worth of inventory for about $50,000—as much as he could afford to buy and had room to store.
