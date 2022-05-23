American Eagle to open 50 stores in three years in India

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI: American casual wear retailer American Eagle is expanding its retail presence in the country through franchisees, with plans to add another 50 stores in India over the next three years.
The brand is present in India through Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., (ABFRL). In August 2017, ABFRL entered into a multi‐store retail and e-commerce licensing agreement with American Eagle Outfitters Inc.
On Monday, the company also announced the opening up of a store in Jaipur—the first high street store for the brand in India. With this launch, the brand plans to expand its retail footprint across India, the company said.
“American Eagle is an iconic global jeans brand and we believe a strong market like Jaipur offers tremendous potential. With stores across NCR, Hyderabad, Pune, Chandigarh, Chennai, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, and now Jaipur, we have covered most of the major cities in the country," said Ashish Mukul, Brand Head, American Eagle, India.
Mukul said the brand will open another 50 stores over the next three years with key franchisee partners to drive the brands’ reach across the country.
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. is a global speciality retailer offering clothing, accessories, and personal care products under its American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands.
The company operates over 1,000 stores in the US, Canada, Mexico, China and Hong Kong, and ships to 82 countries worldwide. American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie merchandise are also available at more than 190 international locations operated by licensees in 24 countries.
ABFRL, on the other hand, operates brands such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England in India. It has long term exclusive partnerships with brands such as Ralph Lauren, Hackett London, Simon Carter, Ted Baker, Fred Perry, Forever 21, American Eagle and Reebok.
The company has a network of 3,468 stores, and approximately 28,585 multi-brand outlets.