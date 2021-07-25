American executive who returned to Myanmar forced to flee—again

Mr. Tun traveled to Thailand, then Singapore, where he signed up for a computer programming course while working night shifts in a plastics factory. He met his now-wife, Ruth, while studying there, and they moved back to Myanmar together in 1997. In Myanmar, Mr. Tun started a business developing computer software, but he said he found himself under pressure to collaborate with people who were working with the military junta. He left again in 2001, this time for the U.S., where a community of Myanmar exiles helped him get asylum.