American Express appoints Manoj Adlakha as International Head for customer marketing

Sanjay Khanna who is currently the Chief Operating Officer, American Express Banking Corp., India, will take over as the interim chief executive officer
American Express announced the appointment of Manoj Adlakha as Senior Vice President and International Head, Customer Marketing. Sanjay Khanna who is currently the Chief Operating Officer, American Express Banking Corp., India, will take over as the interim chief executive officer (CEO). These changes will be effective May 14, 2022.
As per the press release, Adlakha, in his new role, will be responsible for advancing the customer engagement strategy and contributing to the revenue growth by driving customers’ share of wallet across American Express’ key international markets. He will continue to be based in India. The press note further added that during Adlakha’s three-decade career over two stints at American Express, he has held many strategic positions across risk operations, strategic planning, finance, commercial and consumer cards.
According to American Express, Khanna, COO, AEBC India, with this move, will assume the expanded role of the CEO, heading the India consumer business. He will also be leading the India Country Executive Team (CET) that develops growth strategies for American Express’ India business. With over 26 years of service at American Express, Khanna has held many leadership roles in the company, spanning a diverse set of portfolios and large-scale enterprise projects including multiple business transformation initiatives and establishing a number of centers of excellence, as per the company. He also served as the Chairman of the American Express India Pvt Limited (AEIPL) Legal Entity Board.
Currently, an internal and external search for the permanent CEO role of American Express Banking Corp. India (AEBC India) is underway, stated the company.