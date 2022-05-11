American Express appoints Manoj Adlakha as International Head for customer marketing

According to American Express, Khanna, COO, AEBC India, with this move, will assume the expanded role of the CEO, heading the India consumer business. He will also be leading the India Country Executive Team (CET) that develops growth strategies for American Express’ India business. With over 26 years of service at American Express, Khanna has held many leadership roles in the company, spanning a diverse set of portfolios and large-scale enterprise projects including multiple business transformation initiatives and establishing a number of centers of excellence, as per the company. He also served as the Chairman of the American Express India Pvt Limited (AEIPL) Legal Entity Board.

