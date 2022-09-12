American Express India appoints Sanjay Khanna as CEO

American Express India appoints Sanjay Khanna as CEO1 min read . 06:38 PM IST
MUMBAI :American Express Banking Corp on Monday announced the appointment of Sanjay Khanna as the chief executive officer and country manager for India.
Khanna heads the country executive team and is responsible for driving growth across the organization’s consumer and commercial businesses. In his new role, he will also spearhead several strategic and business development initiatives for the company while steering smooth collaboration across its diverse businesses in India, American Express said in statement. His position, it added, will be key to advancing and strengthening the company’s strategic focus in India.
Rob McClean, executive vice-president, international card services, American Express said, “With over 30 years of experience in the industry, Sanjay has exceptional credentials of delivering strong results coupled with a natural knack for leading from the front. We are confident that his commitment to excel in everything he does, his strong values and work ethics will further the brand’s leadership in the Indian market."
Khanna said that India is undoubtedly one of the fastest-growing economies of the world, characterized by its ever-expanding consumer base, evolving lifestyle and spending needs.
“As a premium payment solution brand, American Express has a definitive competitive edge in providing high-quality service. My role will be to further enhance the quality and service culture through premium products, service, and solutions to meet the ever-growing needs of the affluent population in India," said Khanna.
In his previous roles Khanna has held many leadership positions in the company including head of global financial operations, India centre lead for finance and chairman of the American Express India Pvt Ltd (AEIPL) legal entity board.