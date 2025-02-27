Companies
American hospitality giant Wyndham sees big opportunity in India’s new hoteliers
Varuni Khosla 6 min read 27 Feb 2025, 06:00 AM IST
SummaryIn 2024, the company launched its Trademark by Wyndham, its fastest-growing brand in the US, in India, and Wyndham Grand in Udaipur earlier this week. Wyndham's India ramp-up comes amid an industry report that said branded hotel rooms in the country are likely to swell past 300,000-mark by 2029.
American hospitality chain Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is betting on India’s next generation of hotel developers to drive its future growth. As younger, first-time owners enter the industry with a preference for greater control, the world’s largest hotel franchisor sees a chance to expand without the traditional costs of managing or owning properties.
