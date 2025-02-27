American hospitality giant Wyndham sees big opportunity in India’s new hoteliers

Global expansion, but with a local approach

The company continues to see opportunities for growth across regions, particularly where infrastructure spending is rising. "Our brands in China, and this is true of all of our competitors, tend to be more upscale hotels than other Asian markets. This is because labour is cheaper and margins are higher and the return on invested capital allows for this. China has traditionally been a very strong market—we were opportunistic there—and 20 years ago sold our Super 8 brand to a successful developer, and added nearly a thousand of these hotels subsequently," he said. It has since added 500 direct franchising agreements too and is far ahead of its businesses in other regions.