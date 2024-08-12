America’s assassination attempt on Huawei is backfiring
The Economist 13 min read 12 Aug 2024, 02:00 PM IST
Summary
- The company is growing stronger—and less vulnerable
Ren Zhengfei, the founder of Huawei, often talks of his firm’s clashes with America in military parlance. “It’s time to pick up the guns, mount the horses and go into battle," he said in an internal meeting in 2018. In a memo the following year he encouraged staff to tie ropes to Huawei’s figurative tanks and help drag them onto the battlefield.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less