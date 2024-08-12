America’s assassination attempt on Huawei is backfiring

Hubble’s strategy has been to take small equity stakes in dozens of suppliers that are working on technologies that might help ease Huawei’s dependence on foreign suppliers. Take lithography machines, which carve the tiniest of circuits into wafers and pose by far China’s biggest challenge for self-reliance in chipmaking. Hubble has made several investments in lithographic lasers. Focuslight Technologies, for example, is a supplier of laser components to ASML, the world leader in lithography, and TSMC, the world’s most advanced chip foundry. Hubble invested in it in 2020. A system it created for removing imperfections from the materials on which circuits are printed has helped end a foreign monopoly on this specific function within the laser supply chain. Another recipient of Hubble’s cash, Suzhou Everbright Photonics, is building China’s largest production lines for gallium-nitride chips, which are a novel type of high-performance semiconductors used in everything from 5G gear to power grids. The market for photoresists, which are used to form a pattern on the surface of chips in the lithography process, is dominated by Japanese firms, but one of Hubble’s portfolio companies, called Xuzhou B&C Chemical, is breaking into this niche.