AmEx profit beats as pandemic curbs ease, aiding spending recovery

AmEx profit beats as pandemic curbs ease, aiding spending recovery

AmEx said the growth was driven by higher spending on goods and services (G&S) by consumers and small businesses.
1 min read . 04:57 PM IST Reuters

  • After months of seeing a stagnation in spending, credit-card issuers like AmEx are starting to see a turnaround with resumption of social activities made possible by a rise in the number of fully-vaccinated people.

American Express Co on Friday reported a higher profit that topped Wall Street estimates for the fourth straight quarter, underpinning a recovery in spending from consumers emboldened by an easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Net income came in at $1.83 billion, or $2.27 per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up 70% from last year. Analysts were expecting a figure of $1.80 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Spending on travel and entertainment (T&E) also continued to rebound in the quarter, with restaurant spending growing above pre-pandemic levels as restrictions were eased and more people ventured out of their homes, the company said.

AmEx released $393 million of reserves in the quarter, reflecting an improved credit outlook overall.

Excluding interest expense, the New York-based company's total revenue rose 25% to around $10.93 billion. 

