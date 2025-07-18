Ami Colé to shut down in September after four-year run, founder cites market pressures

Ami Colé, the premium beauty brand celebrated for its inclusive products tailored to Black and brown skin, will shut down operations in September. Founder Diarrha N’Diaye-Mbaye confirmed the news in a heartfelt open letter published in The Cut on Thursday (July 17), calling the decision “so hard” but ultimately necessary in today’s unforgiving market.

“After nearly four beautiful soul-stretching years, Ami Colé will close this September,” N’Diaye-Mbaye wrote, adding, “This decision was so hard for me — the business bears my mother’s name [Aminata ‘Ami’ Colé] and, as I built it, my daughter’s name, too.”

"But after looking at every option, it became clear that continuing in this current market wasn’t sustainable,” she continued.

Struggles in a competitive market Despite support from beauty giant L’Oréal and shelf space at over 600 Sephora stores, Ami Colé could not maintain its momentum. The founder cited increasing difficulty in competing with “deep pockets of corporate brands.”

“At retail stores, prime shelf space comes at a price, and we couldn’t afford it,” she said. “As we tried to grow, our sales wavered.”

Operational missteps and investor expectations N’Diaye-Mbaye acknowledged that some business decisions intended to fuel growth backfired. “We made operational decisions that felt necessary at the time — like scaling up production to meet potential demand — without truly knowing how the market would respond,” she wrote.

She detailed how viral surges in demand led to sellouts, but later overstocking created issues. “One week we’d be completely sold out because an influencer mentioned us; the next, we’d be stuck with inventory we couldn’t move,” she explained.

Investor pressure also added to the strain. “Instead of focusing on the healthy, sustainable future of the company... I rode a temperamental wave of appraising investors — some of whom seemed to have an attitude toward equity and ‘betting big on inclusivity’ that changed its tune a lot, to my ears, from what it sounded like in 2020.”

Built from the ground up Ami Colé launched in 2021, born out of N’Diaye-Mbaye’s frustration with the lack of beauty products catering to darker skin tones. A former Glossier and L’Oréal employee, she bootstrapped the business without family wealth or corporate safety nets.

End of a chapter, but not the mission While Ami Colé’s journey is winding down, N’Diaye-Mbaye made it clear that she’s not stepping away from the beauty industry entirely.