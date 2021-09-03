"We like Ami Organics given its wide product portfolio in PIs, diversification efforts into other specialty chemical space, strong clients’ relation across geographies and robust financials. It is well placed to tap opportunity in the fast-growing specialty chemical market by leveraging its strong R&D and expanding product portfolio. The issue is reasonably valued at 41.2x FY21 P/E on post issue basis (avg. peer FY21 P/E of 45x), while it enjoys higher growth. We believe that the market would like to give premium valuation to such niche stories", said Motilal Oswal in a note to its investors.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}