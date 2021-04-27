Amid covid, travellers willing to spend on premium services: BLS International

We operate in asset light model and with our focus on diversification towards e-governance services and continuous efforts to streamline the costs in line with level of operations have made us stand strong through the global pandemic. As mentioned earlier, our Punjab citizen services and consular services have shown signs of growth with volumes at pre-covid levels while visa application services ready to deliver in the coming quarters with better realizations on the back of increased usage of value-added services. While our most recent project in UP has provided employment to more than 10,000 youths and its revenues should start kicking in from this financial year. Last 3-4 months have been quite exciting for us, as we bagged 3 new projects including UP Project, Thailand visa processing in India and Brazil visa processing in China. All the three projects have started to pick up and we foresee few more projects in the vicinity which we shall announce as soon as the official communication from the respective governments is received.