Axtria Inc, a US based IT Company specialised in life sciences industry, Sunday said it plans to hire over 1,000 people in data science, software development, and data engineering over next eight months.

The company plans to hire not only for its offices located in Gurugram, Bengaluru, Noida but also for the new centres coming up in Pune and Hyderabad, the company said in a statement.

"Axtria will significantly expand its headcount with over 1,000 data scientists, software developers, and data engineers across its office locations in the country in the next 8-10 months," the statement read.

The company’s expansion plans closely follow the increasing demand for data-driven analytics solutions and the growing adoption of AI technologies among life sciences businesses across the globe.

"Axtria is also preparing for aggressive campus hires in the next two years. For 2023, the team is already in conversation with the placement cells of leading IITs and other premier engineering and management colleges," the company said in the statement.

Axtria, currently, employs around 3,000 professionals in its India centres.

Manish Mittal, Head of Global Delivery at Axtria said, "We are transforming healthcare via an AI-driven approach with the most advanced, personalized content and message delivery for globally leading healthcare companies. We are investing ahead of time in people, technology, and processes. Our expansion plans and the demand for new roles offer excellent opportunities for those passionate about solving bigger, more complex problems,"

“Next five years will be transformational for talent in data science," Shikha Singhal, Head of People Practices at Axtria said.

"The candidates with the right skills, specifically in unstructured problem-solving and productionizing end-to-end machine learning environments, are poised to be at the forefront of revolutionizing business outcomes with always-on, real-time, and personalized insights," she added.