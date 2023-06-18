Amid IT layoffs, this US firm plans to hire over 1,000 techies to expand India business1 min read 18 Jun 2023, 07:58 PM IST
Axtria Inc, a US based IT Company specialised in life sciences industry, Sunday said it plans to hire over 1,000 people in data science, software development, and data engineering over next eight months.
