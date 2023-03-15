Amid mounting losses, this man is the highest-paid executive at Credit Suisse in 2022. It's not CEO!3 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 09:11 PM IST
- In its annual report 2022, the Switzerland-based banking and financial services provider said that the highest-paid Executive Board member in 2022 was David Mathers, who stepped down from the role of Chief Financial Officer on September 30, 2022.
Mounting losses due to significant outflow in the wealth division battered Credit Suisse on exchanges on Wednesday. Billions of Swiss francs have been wiped out. The Swiss lender has signalled a "material weakness" in its internal control for the financial reporting in 2022 and 2021. But amidst all of the drawbacks, there was one man on the executive board of Credit Suisse who received the highest compensation in 2022. And it was not CEO Ulrich Koerner.
