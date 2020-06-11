Amid muted hiring in IT firms, gig economy witnesses a boom

HackerEarth, which helps hire and evaluate developers for specific skills, has been holding hackathons to help enterprises address software requirements during the lockdown. “They (enterprises) are doing this to gather ideas and prototypes in a scenario when hiring is slow. A lot of these solutions are targeted towards specific software solutions that will be required during the lockdown/pandemic which need to be addressed immediately," said Alfred Alexander, vice-president of marketing at HackerEarth.