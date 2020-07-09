Amid pandemic, around 1% of TCS' employees are working from its facilities

"Our primary concern has been for our employees' health and wellbeing. We have implemented several initiatives to intensify employee engagement and provide them the support and resources they need to tide over this difficult time. I am very pleased with how TCSers have risen to the challenge and adapted very well to the changed circumstances, leveraging our Secure Borderless WorkspacesT"' model to very effectively collaborate with each other and with customer teams to execute activities that until now, entailed travel, co-location and extensive in-person interactions. Another area of immense satisfaction is how TCSers used the opportunity to upskill themselves. Learning activity surged, registering a 24% increase over the prior quarter, despite the absence of fresher onboarding in Ql. Our sustained focus on organic talent development helped us fulfill over 4,500 open positions this quarter with internal candidates," said Milind Lakkad, Global Head, Human Resources.