Amid rising revenues, IT cos must crack the talent code in 2022

Attrition rates have risen across the top five companies: from 10-12% in the December 2020 quarter to 15-20% in the September 2021 quarter. Even TCS, traditionally a low attrition company, saw its attrition rates increase by 4.3 percentage points during the period to 11.9%. Besides competition within the IT services sector, venture capital-funded startups have been weaning away talent that would have at one point joined IT services. Despite these challenges, the top five IT companies alone saw a net increase of over 200,000 in their headcount in the last one year.