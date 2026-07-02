Age Care Labs raises ₹85 crore to scale senior care services

Age Care Labs has raised ₹85 crore as the eldercare startup seeks to expand its offerings and tap India’s growing elderly population.
The latest investment is part of a larger ₹250 crore Series B round, the Gurugram-based platform, which offers eldercare services such as at-home health monitoring and emergency support, said.
Zerodha's venture capital arm Rainmatter Capital, Pegasus Finvest, as well as other prominent family offices and Shrem Group participated in the funding round. The larger Series B round is expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2027, Age Care Labs said.
As part of the round, Age Care has partnered with Shrem Group to launch a senior independent living venture, Shremoha. The capital will be used to expand service offerings across key urban markets, co-founder and chief executive Saumyajit Roy told Mint in an interview.