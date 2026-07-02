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Age Care Labs raises ₹85 crore to scale senior care services

Jessica Jani
3 min read2 Jul 2026, 06:02 AM IST
As part of the round, Age Care has partnered with Shrem Group to launch a senior independent living venture, Shremoha.
As part of the round, Age Care has partnered with Shrem Group to launch a senior independent living venture, Shremoha.(MInt)
Summary

The startup already runs two brands - Emoha, an app-based at-home care service for seniors, and Epoch, which provides assisted living and specialized eldercare services, including dementia care, palliative care, recovery and rehabilitation, and long-term care.

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Age Care Labs has raised 85 crore as the eldercare startup seeks to expand its offerings and tap India’s growing elderly population.

Age Care Labs has raised 85 crore as the eldercare startup seeks to expand its offerings and tap India’s growing elderly population.

The latest investment is part of a larger 250 crore Series B round, the Gurugram-based platform, which offers eldercare services such as at-home health monitoring and emergency support, said.

The latest investment is part of a larger 250 crore Series B round, the Gurugram-based platform, which offers eldercare services such as at-home health monitoring and emergency support, said.

Zerodha's venture capital arm Rainmatter Capital, Pegasus Finvest, as well as other prominent family offices and Shrem Group participated in the funding round. The larger Series B round is expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2027, Age Care Labs said.

As part of the round, Age Care has partnered with Shrem Group to launch a senior independent living venture, Shremoha. The capital will be used to expand service offerings across key urban markets, co-founder and chief executive Saumyajit Roy told Mint in an interview.

Also Read | G.S.K. Velu’s Maxivision eyes west India push ahead of listing next year

With this launch, Age Care is hitting the sweet spot for eldercare - covering a range of eldercare needs from at-home services to advanced assisted living.

The startup already runs two brands - Emoha, an app-based at-home care service for seniors, and Epoch, which provides assisted living and specialized eldercare services, including dementia care, palliative care, recovery and rehabilitation, and long-term care.

“When we decided to think through the platform, we were very clear that it has to be what we call a ‘continuum of care’,” said Roy. While Emoha caters to the majority of seniors over 60 who require at-home care, Shremoha will offer independent living facilities, while Epoch will focus on those needing specialised care.

India has currently more than 140 million adults over the age of 60. Of these, Age Care Labs is targeting the roughly 40 million present in urban pockets. “We are currently in the tier-1, tier-2 markets and we want to continue to focus on that. We don't want to get too diversified across all markets,” said Roy.

Also Read | HealthQuad announces ₹550 crore first close of Fund III

“Having said that, today we are already seated in these markets. So the next year or two is really focused on how we enhance the penetration and value creation in these segments,” he added.

Demand for comprehensive eldercare is growing rapidly in India as the country sees a demographic shift. India’s 142 million senior population (in 2021) is projected to grow to 231 million by 2036, taking its share in total population from about 10% to nearly 15%, according to an April report by CareEdge Ratings.

This ‘silver economy’ market, which includes hospitals, diagnostics, home healthcare, assisted living, senior housing, and other organised eldercare services, is projected to be worth $35 billion by 2036.

Way forward

For its remaining fundraise, Age Care Labs is looking for investors who bring strategic value to the cap table and have a long-term commitment to building the business, said Roy. Partnerships like the one with Shrem Group remain on their radar.

Also Read | Pet clinic chain Vetic secures $40 million to double clinic network across India

“The model that we pioneered is a model which is a neighborhood-based retirement community where you stay in your neighborhood,” said Roy, explaining that Age Care’s moat is its full-stack offerings via the three brands.

Age Care had previously raised $11 million in its Pre-Series B round in 2023, with participation from Rainmatter Capital and Gruhas (venture capital fund co-founded by Nikhil Kamath and Abhijeet Pai). Lumis Partners, which anchored Age Care Labs in 2019 with Roy, had also invested in the round.

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Meet the Author

Jessica Jani

Jessica has been tracking the pharmaceutical, life sciences and healthcare sector for Mint since NovRead more

ember 2024. Based in the country's financial capital, she reports on everything to do with health and medicines. This includes corporate action, patent wars, deals, startup activity and consumer trends. She also keeps a keen eye on the ever-evolving world wellness and preventive health, which moves faster than regulation can keep up. She has a deep interest in what the future of health looks like and how science, innovation, policy and company decisions inform and impact the health of citizens. She has been a reporter for five years, working with publications like The Core and News18 prior to this, covering various sectors like automobiles, real estate, energy, sustainability and urban mobility. Jessica has a bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai and a postgraduate diploma in media from Sophia’s College, Mumbai. Her work is driven by a desire to decode how macro decisions and events alter and shape the lives of ordinary people. Drop her a mail or a message to discuss business scoops, exciting new medicines and inventions, or your latest wellness routine.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsAge Care Labs raises ₹85 crore to scale senior care services

Age Care Labs raises ₹85 crore to scale senior care services

Jessica Jani
3 min read2 Jul 2026, 06:02 AM IST
As part of the round, Age Care has partnered with Shrem Group to launch a senior independent living venture, Shremoha.
As part of the round, Age Care has partnered with Shrem Group to launch a senior independent living venture, Shremoha.(MInt)
Summary

The startup already runs two brands - Emoha, an app-based at-home care service for seniors, and Epoch, which provides assisted living and specialized eldercare services, including dementia care, palliative care, recovery and rehabilitation, and long-term care.

Gift this article

Age Care Labs has raised 85 crore as the eldercare startup seeks to expand its offerings and tap India’s growing elderly population.

Age Care Labs has raised 85 crore as the eldercare startup seeks to expand its offerings and tap India’s growing elderly population.

The latest investment is part of a larger 250 crore Series B round, the Gurugram-based platform, which offers eldercare services such as at-home health monitoring and emergency support, said.

The latest investment is part of a larger 250 crore Series B round, the Gurugram-based platform, which offers eldercare services such as at-home health monitoring and emergency support, said.

Zerodha's venture capital arm Rainmatter Capital, Pegasus Finvest, as well as other prominent family offices and Shrem Group participated in the funding round. The larger Series B round is expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2027, Age Care Labs said.

As part of the round, Age Care has partnered with Shrem Group to launch a senior independent living venture, Shremoha. The capital will be used to expand service offerings across key urban markets, co-founder and chief executive Saumyajit Roy told Mint in an interview.

Also Read | G.S.K. Velu’s Maxivision eyes west India push ahead of listing next year

With this launch, Age Care is hitting the sweet spot for eldercare - covering a range of eldercare needs from at-home services to advanced assisted living.

The startup already runs two brands - Emoha, an app-based at-home care service for seniors, and Epoch, which provides assisted living and specialized eldercare services, including dementia care, palliative care, recovery and rehabilitation, and long-term care.

“When we decided to think through the platform, we were very clear that it has to be what we call a ‘continuum of care’,” said Roy. While Emoha caters to the majority of seniors over 60 who require at-home care, Shremoha will offer independent living facilities, while Epoch will focus on those needing specialised care.

India has currently more than 140 million adults over the age of 60. Of these, Age Care Labs is targeting the roughly 40 million present in urban pockets. “We are currently in the tier-1, tier-2 markets and we want to continue to focus on that. We don't want to get too diversified across all markets,” said Roy.

Also Read | HealthQuad announces ₹550 crore first close of Fund III

“Having said that, today we are already seated in these markets. So the next year or two is really focused on how we enhance the penetration and value creation in these segments,” he added.

Demand for comprehensive eldercare is growing rapidly in India as the country sees a demographic shift. India’s 142 million senior population (in 2021) is projected to grow to 231 million by 2036, taking its share in total population from about 10% to nearly 15%, according to an April report by CareEdge Ratings.

This ‘silver economy’ market, which includes hospitals, diagnostics, home healthcare, assisted living, senior housing, and other organised eldercare services, is projected to be worth $35 billion by 2036.

Way forward

For its remaining fundraise, Age Care Labs is looking for investors who bring strategic value to the cap table and have a long-term commitment to building the business, said Roy. Partnerships like the one with Shrem Group remain on their radar.

Also Read | Pet clinic chain Vetic secures $40 million to double clinic network across India

“The model that we pioneered is a model which is a neighborhood-based retirement community where you stay in your neighborhood,” said Roy, explaining that Age Care’s moat is its full-stack offerings via the three brands.

Age Care had previously raised $11 million in its Pre-Series B round in 2023, with participation from Rainmatter Capital and Gruhas (venture capital fund co-founded by Nikhil Kamath and Abhijeet Pai). Lumis Partners, which anchored Age Care Labs in 2019 with Roy, had also invested in the round.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Jessica Jani

Jessica has been tracking the pharmaceutical, life sciences and healthcare sector for Mint since NovRead more

ember 2024. Based in the country's financial capital, she reports on everything to do with health and medicines. This includes corporate action, patent wars, deals, startup activity and consumer trends. She also keeps a keen eye on the ever-evolving world wellness and preventive health, which moves faster than regulation can keep up. She has a deep interest in what the future of health looks like and how science, innovation, policy and company decisions inform and impact the health of citizens. She has been a reporter for five years, working with publications like The Core and News18 prior to this, covering various sectors like automobiles, real estate, energy, sustainability and urban mobility. Jessica has a bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai and a postgraduate diploma in media from Sophia’s College, Mumbai. Her work is driven by a desire to decode how macro decisions and events alter and shape the lives of ordinary people. Drop her a mail or a message to discuss business scoops, exciting new medicines and inventions, or your latest wellness routine.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsAge Care Labs raises ₹85 crore to scale senior care services
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