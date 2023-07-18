Amid slowdown forecast, Infosys wins $2 bn AI, automation deal expansion4 min read 18 Jul 2023, 05:59 PM IST
Infosys is set to announce its fiscal first quarter financial results on 20 July.
New Delhi: Infosys, India’s second-largest information technology (IT) services company by market capitalization, late on Monday said that it has signed a mega deal with one of its existing clients. In an exchange filing, the company said that the deal to provide artificial intelligence (AI) and automation development, modernization and maintenance services is valued at $2 billion, and will be spread over the next five years.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×