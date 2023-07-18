New Delhi: Infosys, India’s second-largest information technology (IT) services company by market capitalization , late on Monday said that it has signed a mega deal with one of its existing clients. In an exchange filing, the company said that the deal to provide artificial intelligence (AI) and automation development, modernization and maintenance services is valued at $2 billion, and will be spread over the next five years.

Details of the client were not disclosed. Infosys declined to comment on an email query sent by Mint. The company is set to announce its fiscal first quarter financial results on 20 July.

Infosys’ deal win comes against the backdrop of weakness and uncertainty in India’s $245-billion IT services industry.

On 13 April, Infosys chief executive Salil Parekh guided for 4-7% annual revenue growth rate, largely underwhelming market expectations, projected on macroeconomic headwinds leading to a slowdown in tech spending around the world. A 29 June investor note from brokerage firm ICICI Securities projected Infosys to report 0.8% sequential revenue growth for the June quarter.

Interestingly, Sumeet Jain, research analyst at ICICI Securities, in the note, had said that even the September quarter is likely to remain “relatively soft" for Infosys, “given no mega-deal ramp-ups in Q2." Infosys’ $2-billion deal win is likely to add to its mega deal portfolio for the September quarter.

Prior to the disclosure of this deal, Jain’s note to investors said, “We believe that Infosys could narrow its revenue growth guidance to 4-6% in constant currency (CC) terms for FY24, (down) from 4-7%. We are now expecting 5.1% CC growth for Infosys in FY24, with EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) margin at 21%."

To be sure, Infosys’ large deal win value for the March quarter stood at $2.1 billion. The company closed FY23 with 40 $100-million-plus clients, up from 38 in FY22.

Industry analysts said that while Infosys’ forecast for FY24 is weak, the company could offer a revised upward guidance towards the second half of this fiscal.

Omkar Tanksale, senior research analyst at brokerage firm Axis Securities, told Mint that the June quarter “is likely to be a struggle" for Infosys, along with weakness exhibited by Wipro and Tech Mahindra as well.

“Most deals in the market during the June quarter have been cost optimization deals, and their translation to billable value is likely to be inconsistent, because of the nature of these deals. Most of them could be spread out over a longer tenure, which could therefore not see IT firms get direct translation of large deal wins into their net deals closed for the quarter," Tanksale said.

However, he also added that given Infosys’ “broad-based portfolio of clients", the company is likely to remain strong in the long run, beyond the immediate two quarters.

The second half of this fiscal year is likely to bring growth for the overall sector, too. In an investor note on 14 July, brokerage firm HDFC Securities noted that the sector could see a recovery based on “improving pipeline for new scope projects versus renewals and extension-heavy (ones) recently that drove vendor consolidation; approval threshold for projects and transition timelines normalizing with stable pricing environment; pipeline build-up for system integrators with increased enterprise interest in captives; and stability to return in BFSI, which was impacted by executive movement earlier in enterprises."

Of the six large-cap IT services firms, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Technologies, Wipro, and LTIMindtree have announced their June quarter results (Q1FY24).

TCS reported quarterly operating revenue of $7.2 billion, up 7% CC annually. While net profit rose 16.8% annually, it fell 2.8% sequentially. Operating margin also contracted by 130 basis points in the first quarter, dropping to 23.2%.

“We rolled out a salary increase across the entire workforce with effect from April 1st, resulting in a margin impact of 2 percentage points. By reducing our use of subcontractors and through other efficiencies, we were able to mitigate some of that impact," said Samir Seksaria, chief financial officer of TCS.

TCS, typically a bellwether for the industry, highlighted caution among tech spending worldwide. K Krithivasan, who served his first quarter as chief executive, said in an analyst call, “Macroeconomic uncertainties have resulted in greater caution among clients, (who) are taking a month-on-month approach, resulting in very limited visibility on their future spending, even within their own organizations. On the discretionary side, while larger transformation programs like cloud migration are continuing apace, some of the smaller programs or subprograms are coming under scrutiny."

“We continue to see reprioritization of projects in favor of those which are considered business-critical and where ROI realization is likely faster. This is disrupting the normal flow of work which is usually an uninterrupted series of related projects executed one after the other," he added.

Among other firms, Wipro reported a 1.5% sequential revenue drop against a guidance of 1-3% revenue decline for the June quarter. For the September quarter, the company offered a revenue guidance of 1% growth to 2% decline, based on headwinds that the sector as a whole presently faces. HCLTech saw quarterly revenue drop 1.2% sequentially, while net profit fell 11.3%.

