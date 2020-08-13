Amid continuing subdued passenger traffic, market leader InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which runs IndiGo witnessed a jump in its market share to 60.4% in July, data from aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) shows.

In June, IndiGo reported a market share of 52.5%.

To be sure, while IndiGo has seen a surge in market share, the gains come at a time when overall passenger numbers continue to remain dismally low due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Overall, passenger traffic in July grew to 2.1 million, just slightly better than 1.98 million passengers that Indian aviation industry carried in June.

Year over year, passenger traffic in July fell 82.3% compared to the previous year when the industry saw a traffic of 11.9 million passengers.

IndiGo carried 1.27 million passengers in July, followed by SpiceJet and Air India, which carried 0.33 million and 0.19 million passengers, respectively.

The passenger load factor of major scheduled commercial airlines stood between 45.5% and 70%, which showed that carriers could only fill up to two-thirds of the total seats.

“The passenger load factor in the month of July 2020 has shown sharp decline due to limited air operations because of covid-19 outbreak," DGCA said.

India’s largest airline IndiGo registered a 60.2% load factor. SpiceJet, which has a market share of 15.7%, registered a 70% load factor in June. Air India’s domestic operations registered a 45.5% load factor during the month with a market share of 9.1%.

Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, reported a load factor of 53.1% and 4.2% market share, while AirAsia India, a Tata Sons-AirAsia Berhad venture, reported a 56.2% load factor and a 6.2% market share in June. GoAir, which is controlled by the Wadia Group, reported a 50.5% load factor and a 3.8% market share. Vistara carried 88,000 passengers. AirAsia India 130,000, while GoAir ferried 79,000 people.

“Passengers carried by domestic airlines during Jan-Jul 2020 were 372.85 lakhs as against 825.64 lakhs during the corresponding period of previous year thereby registering annual growth of -54.84% and monthly growth of -82.30 %," DGCA said.

In July, Vistara cancelled 22.18% of its flights, while the overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines stood at 6.14%.

Domestic air passenger services had resumed on 25 May.

