Amid Twitter chaos, Koo to hire some employees fired by Elon Musk

Amid Twitter chaos, Koo to hire some employees fired by Elon Musk2 min read . 09:11 AM IST
Taking to Twitter, the co-founder of Koo, Mayank Bidawatka also added that Koo is expanding and is looking for some people to join the team.
Taking to Twitter, the co-founder of Koo, Mayank Bidawatka also added that Koo is expanding and is looking for some people to join the team.
Since Elon Musk completed $44 million deal to take over Twitter at the end of October, the company's headcount has decreased through layoffs and resignations to a tiny fraction of its original number. Following this chaotic situation, India's microblogging site rival Koo said that he will hire some of ex-Twitter employees.
Since Elon Musk completed $44 million deal to take over Twitter at the end of October, the company's headcount has decreased through layoffs and resignations to a tiny fraction of its original number. Following this chaotic situation, India's microblogging site rival Koo said that he will hire some of ex-Twitter employees.
Taking to Twitter, the co-founder of Koo, Mayank Bidawatka also added that Koo is expanding and is looking for some people to join the team. Recently, Koo has also added four new features on the homegrown microblogging platform.
Taking to Twitter, the co-founder of Koo, Mayank Bidawatka also added that Koo is expanding and is looking for some people to join the team. Recently, Koo has also added four new features on the homegrown microblogging platform.
“Very sad to see #RIPTwitter and related # to this going down. We'll hire some of these Twitter ex-employees as we keep expanding and raise our larger, next round. They deserve to work where their talent is valued. Micro-blogging is about people power. Not suppression," Bidawatka tweeted.
“Very sad to see #RIPTwitter and related # to this going down. We'll hire some of these Twitter ex-employees as we keep expanding and raise our larger, next round. They deserve to work where their talent is valued. Micro-blogging is about people power. Not suppression," Bidawatka tweeted.
Under Musk's leadership, the social network's workforce has left in droves, leaving the platform open to a variety of problems. Technologists believe that at some moment, a significant fault will affect the social network.
Under Musk's leadership, the social network's workforce has left in droves, leaving the platform open to a variety of problems. Technologists believe that at some moment, a significant fault will affect the social network.
One of the most critisiced actions was the layoffs across the board. In just one day, he sacked half the workforce of the company through email. Employees were asked not to come to the office till they get clarity about their roles. Within the next few days, the company calls back dozens of employees.
One of the most critisiced actions was the layoffs across the board. In just one day, he sacked half the workforce of the company through email. Employees were asked not to come to the office till they get clarity about their roles. Within the next few days, the company calls back dozens of employees.
This week, Musk gave workers the option of staying on board with a more "hardcore" version of their professions or quitting; an astounding number declined.
This week, Musk gave workers the option of staying on board with a more "hardcore" version of their professions or quitting; an astounding number declined.
The hashtag #RIPTwitter became well-known on the internet as users and departing workers announced the closure and bid their goodbyes.
The hashtag #RIPTwitter became well-known on the internet as users and departing workers announced the closure and bid their goodbyes.
The tech billionaire's indecisveness and the subsequent impact on the Jack Dorsey founded social media platform has even lost advertisers and users. However, Elon Musk seems undeterred by the development. He had released the $8 monthly subscription for verified account model which backfired and had to be rolled back.
The tech billionaire's indecisveness and the subsequent impact on the Jack Dorsey founded social media platform has even lost advertisers and users. However, Elon Musk seems undeterred by the development. He had released the $8 monthly subscription for verified account model which backfired and had to be rolled back.
He also proposed setting up a content moderation council with "widely diverse viewpoints". He informed about re-introducing Vine, short-length videos like insta reels and Tiktok.
He also proposed setting up a content moderation council with "widely diverse viewpoints". He informed about re-introducing Vine, short-length videos like insta reels and Tiktok.