Amit Shah  takes  stock  amid fears of coal  shortage

According to CIL, the spike in imported coal prices led to a sudden increase in dependence on domestic coal. While CIL’s annual production target is 670 million tonnes (mt) for the current fiscal, the coal off-take is expected to be 740 mt. The miner started the year with a 99 mt fossil fuel stock, and the current coal stock available for supply at CIL mines is 40 mt.

