Amitabh Bachchan’s family office picks up stake in Swiggy. Here’s all you need to know about the deal

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's family office picked up a minor stake in the food-delivery and quick-commerce startup Swiggy through purchase of shares from the company's employees and early investors, reported the Economic Times, quoting anonymous people aware of the development, on Wednesday, August 28.

New-age startups like Swiggy, which especially focus on quick commerce, are emerging as the top investment picks for investors, according to the report.

Chairman of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Raamdeo Agrawal, has also picked up a stake in the company at a time when the quick-commerce industry is at a peak when looking at the companies raising funds, said the report. Agrawal also picked up a stake in the quick-commerce competitor Zepto, from its $665 million funding round, reported the news company citing people in the know.