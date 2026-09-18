Ammann betting on India as global manufacturing and export hub: CEO Schneider

Swiss road-construction equipment maker Ammann Group Holdings AG is positioning its India operations as a global manufacturing hub, group chief executive Hans-Christian Schneider told Mint in an interview. The company is looking to increasingly use its Gujarat facility to supply products to markets beyond India, including potentially the highly competitive US market, he added.
The strategy marks a shift from viewing India primarily as a large and growing market to treating it as an important manufacturing base for Ammann’s global operations. India is already a significant manufacturing location for the company, which recorded global revenue of $800 million in 2025, said Schneider, adding that the group has invested heavily in building capacity and quality systems to support exports to advanced markets.