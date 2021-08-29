Amnesty for GST return filing default available till November-end

NEW DELHI : The government on Sunday extended the end date for businesses to avail of an amnesty scheme offered to make good their past defaults in filing Goods and Services Tax (GST) return for the period between July 2017 and April 2021.

An official statement from the finance ministry said that the last date to sign up for the scheme has been extended from 31 August to 30 November. When the scheme was announced by the GST Council in May, the condition was that the returns for the period have to be filed between 1 June and end of August.

As part of the scheme, late fee was capped at ₹500 per return for tax payers who did not have a tax liability for the period and in other cases, at ₹1,000 per return.

Businesses will also be allowed to use electronic verification code in place of digital signature certificate for filing tax returns till October. This facility was earlier given till end of August.

Extra time for utilising the amnesty scheme and for seeking restoration of cancelled GST registration will benefit a large number of taxpayers, especially small taxpayers, who could not file their returns in time due to the pandemic and whose registrations were cancelled. Tax payers are requested to avail of the benefit of these extensions at the earliest to avoid last minute rush, the ministry said in the statement.

