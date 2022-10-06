AM/NS India receives environmental clearance for Hazira plant expansion

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) is a 60:40 joint venture between Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel of Japan. The company is an integrated flat carbon steel producer in India with an achievable crude steel capacity of around 9 MTPA.
New Delhi: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) on Thursday said it has received environmental clearance to expand capacity at its flagship plant in Hazira, Gujarat, to 15 MTPA from the current crude steel production capacity of 9 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).
This increased steel manufacturing capacity represents a significant boost for the government’s National Steel Policy, which envisages doubling domestic capacity to 300 MTPA by 2030 in a growing economy, as well as for AM/NS India’s own long-term plans to expand capacity, the company said in a statement.
“Since entering the market in 2019 we have significantly improved performance at our Hazira plant and set out a clear vision to play a leading role in the decarbonisation and development of the Indian steel industry. We want to grow with India, and for India. We are committed to continual improvement in our environmental performance and to producing the high-quality, sustainable steel India needs to fulfil its economic ambitions. Today marks an important milestone on our journey,“ Aditya Mittal, Chairman, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) said.
“This expansion will give a fillip to our next phase of growth, enabling us to meet the growing domestic market demand, while also equipping us to produce high-grade value-added steel. It reinforces AM/NS India’s commitment to supporting India’s growth journey towards a $5 trillion economy," Dilip Oommen, chief executive officer, AM/NS India said.
The environmental clearance was approved by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change; and follows a detailed environmental impact assessment stipulated by the ministry, the company said.
Its report was submitted to the Gujarat Pollution Control Board, which conducted a public consultation in July in Hazira under the chairmanship of the District Collector and Magistrate, Surat District, whose findings were submitted to the Union Ministry for final approval, it said.
