Arcelor Mittal JV in India to expand nearly 3x by 2030 braving iron ore costs
Summary
Low steel prices and high iron ore costs have resulted in muted realizations for Indian steelmakers, with margin pressures limiting their ability to fund the aggressive capacity expansion, says AMNS India CEO Dilip Oommen.
MUMBAI : ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Ltd (AMNS India) has set an ambitious expansion roadmap for the rest of the decade, targeting 25-26 million tonnes of steelmaking capacity by 2030, its chief executive Dilip Oommen said in an interview.
