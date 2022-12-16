Among the best-managed companies of 2022, some warning signs

One of the facts Drucker takes into consideration when putting together a customer-satisfaction score is a quality-gap score—the difference between what customers say they expect from the company and what they receive—provided by wRatings. Gary Williams, chief executive of the research firm, says that for a company like Exxon Mobil, which doesn’t operate its own gas stations in the U.S., their quality-gap score is being hurt by experiences customers are having at stores owned by franchisees. But he says that is still a reflection of Exxon Mobil, which establishes expectations with how local operators do business under their brand.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}