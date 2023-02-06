The solar project, commissioned in the last quarter of 2022 supplies solar power to BSV’s manufacturing facility in Ambernath, Maharashtra from Amp’s open access facility in Osmanabad district.

This partnership will service about 65% of BSV’s annual energy needs that will help it achieve 35% savings on its overall energy costs on a year-on-year basis.

“We believe that this partnership will provide the right impetus for pharmaceutical industry to become environmentally conscious and switch to RE for reducing their energy costs and meeting their sustainability target as BSV is the leading biotech and pharmaceutical company in India," said Pinaki Bhattacharyya MD & CEO Amp Energy India.

“We are the most sought-after renewable energy transition partners to Pharma & Healthcare companies in India as and are currently serving about 7 customers in this category. We would also like to extend our gratitude to the BSV team for their support in timely delivery of the project," he added.

“As we remain committed to building a future ready and sustainable BSV, we are confident that our efforts to reduce carbon footprint will enable us to achieve our sustainability goals and contribute towards our country’s commitment of achieving 40% of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil energy sources by 2030. Through this partnership with Amp Energy India, we re-affirm our efforts towards mitigating the effects of climate change, “said Chirag Mehta, chief financial officer, BSV.

The plant will also be instrumental in reducing about 6,560 metric tonne of CO2 per annum thereby ensuring that BSV achieves one of its sustainability targets through carbon mitigation.