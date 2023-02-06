Amp Energy India commissions 5 MW solar power project for pharma company BSV
This partnership will service about 65% of BSV’s annual energy needs that will help it achieve 35% savings on its overall energy costs on a year-on-year basis.
New Delhi: Amp Energy India commissioned a 5 MW solar power plant for vaccine biopharmaceutical major BSV, the company said in a statement.
