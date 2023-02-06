Amp Energy India commissions 5 MW solar power project for pharma company BSV

“As we remain committed to building a future ready and sustainable BSV, we are confident that our efforts to reduce carbon footprint will enable us to achieve our sustainability goals and contribute towards our country’s commitment of achieving 40% of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil energy sources by 2030. Through this partnership with Amp Energy India, we re-affirm our efforts towards mitigating the effects of climate change, “said Chirag Mehta, chief financial officer, BSV.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}