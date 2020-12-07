Ampere Electric appoints Thiruppathy Srinivasan as CTO, manufacturing head

Mumbai: Greaves Cotton's electric mobility arm Ampere Electric on Monday said it has appointed Thiruppathy Srinivasan as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and manufacturing head.

Srinivasan's appointment to the new position is effective with immediate effect, Ampere Electric said in a release.

Before joining Ampere, he was working with Bengaluru-based electric vehicle maker Ather Energy, it added.

"We are delighted to have Thiruppathy Srinivasan on board with us. He brings in years of technology experience, which will benefit us immensely in our journey of empowering India in the last-mile mobility segment and move towards the next level of business growth," Ampere Electric Group CEO and MD Nagesh Basavanhalli said.

An MS in mechanical engineering from Ohio University and B Tech from IIT-Madras, Srinivasan expertise lies in technology and organisational strategy, product development and manufacturing operations to enable efficiency in businesses, the release said.

With around three decades of experience, Srinivasan has worked in international firms like Medtronic, Rexnord, Lomega and 3M - where he was leading the global operations, Ampere Electric said in the release.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

