Ampere Electric launches website for its e-rickshaw Ele

Ampere Electric launches website for its e-rickshaw Ele

Ampere Electric is owned by Greaves Cotton.
1 min read . 01:42 PM IST Livemint

New Delhi: on Friday announced the launch of a website for its electric rickshaw, Ele, to expand its reach in the domestic market.

Electric two and three-wheelers are expected to garner traction in the domestic market in the coming years due to incentives given by the government and the narrowing of the price gap with combustion engine vehicles.

According to the company, the website hosts details of products to empower the audience to learn more about smart driving, sustainability, lower operational cost, negligible maintenance cost, and higher everyday savings as experienced by thousands of ELE e-rickshaw drivers and fleet owners.

“Today, e-rickshaw enjoys a majority share in the EV segment in the country, which not only provides affordable and convenient last mile shared-mobility solutions to passengers but also provide gainful employment for auto drivers, rickshaw pullers, migrant workers, youth in the rural hinterland, and small towns and cities with a superior alternative," company said in a statement.

It said, when compared to conventional auto-rickshaw, Ele e-rickshaw owners can save up to 2 per km.

The union government has been urging vehicle manufacturers to increase their investments in the development and manufacturing of electric vehicles to reduce pollution and import of crude oil. Besides traditional manufacturers, some of the electric startups have ambitious plans of launching their respective products in the segment.

As per Q4FY21 results, Ele e-rickshaw recorded 104% growth over the same period last quarter and is expecting increased demand in the north and north-east India market. A strong growing network of 165 dedicated e-rickshaw dealers is currently supporting Ele e-rickshaws across the nation. Catering to the growing demand the company is focusing on online touch points, enhancing the ease and accessibility, the company added.

