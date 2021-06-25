Ampere Electric launches website for its e-rickshaw Ele

As per Q4FY21 results, Ele e-rickshaw recorded 104% growth over the same period last quarter and is expecting increased demand in the north and north-east India market. A strong growing network of 165 dedicated e-rickshaw dealers is currently supporting Ele e-rickshaws across the nation. Catering to the growing demand the company is focusing on online touch points, enhancing the ease and accessibility, the company added.

