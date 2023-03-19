Ampere works to solve chassis breakage issue

For the over 65,000 scooters it had sold before September, the company is issuing advisories to dealers based on “real-time data" and root-cause analysis of the cases reported to the company. It said the extent of incidents was sporadic, and issuing advisories in specific markets was sufficient to cater to the current extent of the problem. “If in the future our data ever suggest any structural or process-related issues, we will be ahead of the market to issue a recall as safety and quality are paramount for us," said Sanjay Behl, executive director and chief executive, Greaves Electric Mobility.