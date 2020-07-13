Subscribe
Amplus Solar aims to distribute 1 mln reusable masks
The mask distribution drive started with Gurgaon and has spread across states including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Amplus Solar aims to distribute 1 mln reusable masks

1 min read . 09:55 AM IST Nandita Mathur

  • Amplus had launched #Millionsmiles in June, and within a month distributed over 1,60,000 masks in more than 450 locations under the initiative

NEW DELHI: Gurugram-based Amplus Solar, a distributed energy company, has pledged to distribute 1 million reusable cloth masks to non-medical frontline workers such as security guards, street vendors and delivery persons.

Amplus had launched #Millionsmiles in June, and within a month distributed over 1,60,000 masks in more than 450 locations under the initiative. The distribution drive started with Gurgaon and has spread across states including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

The masks are being procured from multiple NGOs that are employing underprivileged workers. In Rajasthan, Amplus has collaborated with NGO Urmul Seemant where the masks are being made by women workers from the interiors of the state.

Many non-medical frontline workers like house helpers, security guards, street vendors, delivery persons and vulnerable sections of the society do not wear proper masks due to its unavailability even as the piece of cloth plays an important role in controlling the spread of covid -19.

“We want to provide masks to people who do not have access to them. We urge everyone to use masks in public and follow all protocols required to keep themselves as well as their community safe," said Amplus CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal.

The company has contributed approximately 15 lakh for this initiative through its own funds and subsequently received voluntary contributions from its employees and other volunteers.

Amplus has also collaborated with Ketto, a fund-raising platform, to procure and distribute 1 million masks.

