Amplus Solar rebrands as Gentari, Pungalia named India head

New Delhi: Malaysian clean energy solutions provider Gentari has announced the integration of its commercial and industrial (C&I) arm, Amplus Solar, into the Gentari brand.

The move marks a significant consolidation of Gentari’s renewable energy business in India, unifying its operations under a single brand as it aims to scale its clean energy offerings across both distributed and utility-scale segments. It also comes amid a leadership transition, with Amplus chief executive Sharad Pungalia taking over as Gentari’s country head in India following the recent departure of Navjit Gill.

“With over 20 years of experience in India's energy sector, Sharad will now lead Gentari’s overall integrated operations in India, spanning its renewable energy, hydrogen, and green mobility businesses,” a company statement said.

Petronas, the Malaysian state-run energy major, acquired Amplus in 2019. Since 2023, Amplus has been operating as part of the Gentari group. Gentari said the latest move not only reflects a unified brand identity but also strengthens alignment across teams, enabling the group to deliver more cohesive and scalable clean energy solutions.

“This integration further brings together Amplus Solar’s deep expertise in the C&I segment with Gentari’s broader utility-scale ambitions,” the statement added.

Sushil Purohit, CEO of Gentari, added: “By bringing together our capabilities in C&I and utility-scale renewables under one roof, we are strengthening our foundation to deliver greater value to our customers. Under a united Gentari brand, we intend to take a more unified and impactful approach in accelerating energy transition in India.”

Purohit credited Pungalia’s leadership at Amplus for cementing Gentari’s presence in the renewables space. “His depth of industry experience and track record in scaling clean energy solutions position him well to further propel our India operations forward,” he said.

Gentari currently has a renewable energy capacity of about 6 GW in India, including both operational and under-construction projects. This includes the capacity of Amplus Solar.

The company is also developing a 650-MW round-the-clock carbon-free energy project to supply power to AMG Ammonia’s upcoming green ammonia facilities under a long-term purchase agreement.

