Amrapali case: SC directs lenders to restructure home buyers’ loans

In the interest of both home buyers and the bank/ financial institutions, the court has directed the banks and financial institutions to release loans to home buyers whose loans had been sanctioned, even if their accounts have been declared as non-performing assets (NPA). Explaining the chronology, the bench held that the since the projects have been stalled for several years, “the home buyers who have obtained loans are unable to enjoy the fruits of their investment." Additionally, due to incomplete projects, the flats have not been handed over resulting in difficulty for the home buyers to pay bank the dues. Once the projects are completed the banks can recover the money in an effective manner.