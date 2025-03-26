Companies
Amrut Distilleries introduces single-jaggery rum, expanding portfolio as India’s taste for premium spirits grows
SummaryAmrut Distilleries anticipates ₹550 crore in revenue this year and plans to increase production capacity to accommodate rising demand for high-end spirits
Amrut Distilleries Pvt Ltd, best known for its namesake single malt whisky, is making a bold bet on rum with the recent launch of what it calls the world’s first single-jaggery rum.
