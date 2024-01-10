Amrut Distilleries to raise production capacity in Bengaluru by 30%
Amrut Distilleries Pvt. Ltd, makers of the Amrut single malt, is looking to expand the company’s production capacity in Bengaluru by 30% in FY25. The whisky maker aims to ramp up capacity to cater to the unprecedented demand seen for its premium and high-end products.
