Amul announces 2 Per Litre milk price hike effective May 1 | Check latest price list

Published30 Apr 2025, 08:51 PM IST
Amul milk prices will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 Per Litre effective Thursday, May 1, 2025.
Amul milk prices will increase by ₹2 Per Litre effective Thursday, May 1, 2025.(Ashish Asthana/Mint)

Prices of Amul milk across all variants in the country will be raised by 2 per litre with effect from May 1 (Thursday), the marketing federation which owns the popular dairy brand announced on Wednesday. The increase of 2 per litre translates into a range of 3-4 per cent hike in MRP (maximum retail price) which is much lower than average food inflation, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) said in a release. The Anand, Gujarat based federation markets dairy products under the 'Amul' brand. Following the increase, 500ml pouch of Amul Gold milk will now be available for 34, while 'Shakti' variant of 500ml will cost 31 in Gujarat, said the release. 

 

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

