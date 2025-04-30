Amul announces ₹2 Per Litre milk price hike effective May 1 | Check latest price list

Prices of Amul milk across all variants in the country will be raised by ₹2 per litre with effect from May 1 (Thursday), the marketing federation which owns the popular dairy brand announced on Wednesday. The increase of ₹2 per litre translates into a range of 3-4 per cent hike in MRP (maximum retail price) which is much lower than average food inflation, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) said in a release. The Anand, Gujarat based federation markets dairy products under the 'Amul' brand. Following the increase, 500ml pouch of Amul Gold milk will now be available for ₹34, while 'Shakti' variant of 500ml will cost ₹31 in Gujarat, said the release.