NEW DELHI: Amul, the dairy brand known for its light-hearted billboard and digital ads on topical issues, has released a quirky campaign on Amazon’s acquisition of the iconic Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) Studios in a $8.45 billion deal.

The latest ad, created by Amul and its advertising agency daCunha Communications, features Amazon’s founder and CEO Jeff Bezos standing next to Leo, the eighth lion, that is being used in the MGM logo since 1957. The lion has Amazon’s swoosh logo on his smile with an accompanying title ‘Bezos gets the lion’s share’.

The campaign being promoted across digital platforms has garnered netizens interest as they are seen commenting and sharing it.

On 26 May, Amazon announced that it is buying MGM, the film studio behind feature films like “James Bond", “Legally Blonde" and “Shark Tank". The acquisition is aimed at making its video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video more rich by adding high quality content to its library.

“The acquisitions thesis here is really very simple: MGM has a vast, deep catalog of much beloved intellectual property," Amazon CEO Bezos said. “With the talented people at MGM and the talented people at Amazon Studios, we can reimagine and develop that IP for the 21st century," he added.

The MGM library is coveted—with over 4,000 film titles, including 12 Angry Men, Basic Instinct, Creed, James Bond, Legally Blonde, Raging Bull, Robocop and Rocky, and 17,000 TV shows, including The Handmaid‘s Tale, Fargo, and Vikings. Its upcoming slate includes movies such as House of Gucci, No Time to Die, Respect and The Addams Family 2.

The announcement not only created a buzz in the business and entertainment sector but also left netizens, particularly movie buffs in a frenzy. Netizens shared hilarious memes across social media platforms. The memes had a variety of creatives from swapping MGM’s iconic lion with Bezos face to photo shopping his face in scenes of famous Bond movies.

