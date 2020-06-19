Amul continues to ride on anti-China sentiment with its topical advertising

Amul topicals capture the mood of the nation, said R.S. Sodhi, managing director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, the owner of the Amul brand. “The Cheeni kum is an old ad that was launched during the Doklam conflict in 2017. Amul, as a brand, is neither against any nation nor part of the boycott Chinese products campaign. Amul topicals have no commercial objectives. Amul Butter Girl is owned by Indians and she comments on every socio-political issue. She coveys the mood of the average Indian," Sodhi said.