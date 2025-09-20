Amul cuts prices of over 700 items after GST reforms: From ghee and paneer to butter – Check what will get cheaper

Leading dairy and food brand Amul will slash the prices of over 700 products, including ghee, butter, ice cream, and snacks, with the aim to pass on GST benefits to consumers. The new price will be effective from September 22.

Advertisement

Amul's parent, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), announced revised prices for a range of products in a statement.

“This revision is across the range of product categories like butter, ghee, UHT milk, ice cream, cheese, paneer, chocolates, bakery range, frozen dairy and potato snacks, condensed milk, peanut spread, malt-based drink, etc,” GCMMF said.

Here are the revised prices — Butter - Prices have been reduced from ₹ 62 per 100 gm to ₹ 58.

62 per 100 gm to 58. Ghee - ₹ 610 per litre from ₹ 650 per litre, a ₹ 40 price cut.

610 per litre from 650 per litre, a 40 price cut. Cheese block - ₹ 545 per kg from ₹ 575 per kg, ₹ 30 reduction.

545 per kg from 575 per kg, 30 reduction. Paneer - 200g of paneer will cost ₹ 95 from 22 September, a reduction from the current price of ₹ 99.

95 from 22 September, a reduction from the current price of 99. Ice cream - Starting September 22, Amul ice cream prices will range from ₹ 9 to ₹ 550, down from the earlier ₹ 10 to ₹ 600 range.

9 to 550, down from the earlier 10 to 600 range. Amul Protein - Products will fall in the range of ₹ 145 to ₹ 3,690, from ₹ 150 to ₹ 4,100.

145 to 3,690, from 150 to 4,100. Frozen snacks - From 22 September, frozen snacks will range in price from ₹ 42 to ₹ 380, previously priced from ₹ 45 to ₹ 400.

42 to 380, previously priced from 45 to 400. Bakery products - Baked goods will cost in the range of ₹ 10 to ₹ 270 from ₹ 11 to ₹ 300.

Advertisement

Check the full list of prices here —

Amul revises prices of over 700 items.

Amul has informed its trade partners, including distributors, Amul parlours, and retailers across India, of the price changes.

"Amul believes the reduction in prices will spur consumption of a wide range of dairy products, particularly ice cream, cheese, and butter, as the per capita consumption remains very low in India, creating a large growth opportunity," the statement noted.

Advertisement

Any change in milk prices? The prices of pouch and packaged milk will remain unchanged, as they were not subject to GST even before the reforms.

“There is no change proposed in the prices of fresh pouch milk as there is no reduction in GST. It has always been zero per cent GST on pouch milk,” Jayen Mehta, MD of GCMMF, told ANI on September 11.

How will a price cut impact the demand for dairy products? Owned by 36 lakh farmers, GCMMF said the reduction in prices will increase demand for its dairy products, leading to growth in its turnover.

The cooperative, which markets its products under the 'Amul' brand, saw revenue increase by 11 per cent to ₹65,911 crore in the last fiscal year, mainly due to higher sales volumes across all categories.

Advertisement