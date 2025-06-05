Amul expands international operations, launches milk in Spain & EU

The Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (Amul) and Cooperativa Ganadera del Valle de los Pedroches (COVAP), a leading Spanish cooperative, inked a fresh deal to introduce Amul milk in Spain and across the European Union.

Advertisement

The official launch was held at the Embassy of India in Madrid and the event was attended by H.E. Dinesh K Patnaik, Ambassador of India to Spain, along with D. Fernando Heredia Noguera, Deputy Director for International Relations and Community Affairs at the Spanish Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food. Ricardo Delgado Vizcaíno, President of COVAP, as well as senior representatives from Amul and its Spanish distribution partners, were also present there.

Amul with its 3.6 million dairy farmers is the world’s largest farmer owned dairy cooperative. The Amul brand is rated as world’s strongest dairy brand and India’s largest consumer products group brand with a turnover of more than USD 11 billion and handling more than 12 billion litres of milk every year.

Advertisement

Amul is also world’s 8th largest milk processor (Ranking by IFCN), it operates 112 dairy plants across India with a total milk handling capacity of 42 million litres per day.

COVAP is Spain's first-tier cooperative, founded in 1959 in Pozoblanco, Córdoba. With over 2,000 active farmer-members, COVAP is a cornerstone of Andalusia's agri-food sector. Their dairy plant, one of Europe's most advanced, processes more than 400 million liters of milk annually. COVAP exports to over 30 countries, including the US, the UK and various Asian markets.

Through this partnership, Amul Milk will be launched initially in Madrid, Barcelona, and subsequently it will be launched in Malaga, Valencia, Alicante, Seville, Córdoba and Lisbon in Portugal. In the future, Amul also plans to launch milk and other products in countries like Germany, Italy, and Switzerland.

Advertisement

Jayen Mehta, Managing Director, Amul said, “We are very honoured and pleased to enter an association with COVAP, a very respected Spanish dairy cooperative. This association will ensure all our Spanish consumers will be nourished and energized with the goodness of Amul Milk.

This is for the first time that Amul fresh milk is being launched in Europe. It is our great pleasure to bring the taste of India to the world, in alignment with the vision of our Honourable Prime Minister, Mr Narendra Modi to make Amul a global dairy brand. We at Amul are confident that in 2025, the International Year of Cooperatives, as declared by the United Nations, our team will bring the brand Amul closer to every Indian across the world and showcase the power of cooperation between cooperatives.”

Advertisement