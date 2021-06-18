1 min read.Updated: 18 Jun 2021, 10:39 AM ISTLivemint
Two of the world’s best-known drinks brands have felt the viral ripples caused by simple gestures from stars of the world’s most popular sport.
Known for running witty social media campaigns, Amul and Fevicol's cheeky take on Ronaldo's Coca-Cola snub is now a viral social media advertising campaign for both brands. Two of the world’s best-known drinks brands have felt the viral ripples caused by simple gestures from Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba.
In its ad, Fevicol, which manufactures adhesives, said: “Na bottle hategi, na valuation ghategi (Neither the bottles will move nor will the valuation drop)."