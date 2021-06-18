Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Amul, Fevicol turn Ronaldo's Coca-Cola snub into a marketing moment. Check out here

Amul, Fevicol turn Ronaldo's Coca-Cola snub into a marketing moment. Check out here

Premium
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during the press conference.
1 min read . 10:39 AM IST Livemint

Two of the world’s best-known drinks brands have felt the viral ripples caused by simple gestures from stars of the world’s most popular sport.

Known for running witty social media campaigns, Amul and Fevicol's cheeky take on Ronaldo's Coca-Cola snub is now a viral social media advertising campaign for both brands. Two of the world’s best-known drinks brands have felt the viral ripples caused by simple gestures from Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba.

Known for running witty social media campaigns, Amul and Fevicol's cheeky take on Ronaldo's Coca-Cola snub is now a viral social media advertising campaign for both brands. Two of the world’s best-known drinks brands have felt the viral ripples caused by simple gestures from Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba.

In its ad, Fevicol, which manufactures adhesives, said: “Na bottle hategi, na valuation ghategi (Neither the bottles will move nor will the valuation drop)."

TRENDING STORIES See All

In its ad, Fevicol, which manufactures adhesives, said: “Na bottle hategi, na valuation ghategi (Neither the bottles will move nor will the valuation drop)."

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Attending a Euro 2020 post-match press conference, the Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo removed two bottles of Coca-Cola kept in front of him and asked people to drink water.

R S Sodhi, MD at Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation(GCMMF) tweeted an ad with the Amul girl that said “Not bottling one feelings."

Coca-Cola lost $4 billion in market value as stock prices dropped 1.6% as they went from being worth $242 billion to $238 billion.

Manchester United Paul Pogba on Tuesday moved a bottle of non-alcoholic Heineken NV beer out of sight when giving a press conference at the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament, where he’s representing France.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Pogba’s move came just hours after Heineken had quipped about Ronaldo’s preference for “agua" on Twitter.

Ronaldo has 299 million followers on Instagram alone.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!