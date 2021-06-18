Two of the world’s best-known drinks brands have felt the viral ripples caused by simple gestures from stars of the world’s most popular sport.

Known for running witty social media campaigns, Amul and Fevicol's cheeky take on Ronaldo's Coca-Cola snub is now a viral social media advertising campaign for both brands. Two of the world’s best-known drinks brands have felt the viral ripples caused by simple gestures from Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba.

Attending a Euro 2020 post-match press conference, the Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo removed two bottles of Coca-Cola kept in front of him and asked people to drink water.

R S Sodhi, MD at Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation(GCMMF) tweeted an ad with the Amul girl that said "Not bottling one feelings."

Coca-Cola lost $4 billion in market value as stock prices dropped 1.6% as they went from being worth $242 billion to $238 billion.

Pogba's move came just hours after Heineken had quipped about Ronaldo's preference for "agua" on Twitter.

Ronaldo has 299 million followers on Instagram alone.